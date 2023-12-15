Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US Should Back UN Security Council Action to Protect Gaza’s Civilians

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Palestinians inspect the damage after an Israeli airstrike on a house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, December 15, 2023. © 2023 Abed Rahim Khatib/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images This week, US President Joe Biden warned Israel it was losing international support because of its “indiscriminate bombing” of Gaza, which are laws-of-war violations. The United States should now back those words by acting at the United Nations Security Council to pressure Israel, as well as Palestinian armed groups, to comply with international humanitarian law and protect civilians. Since…


© Human Rights Watch -
