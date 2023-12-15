Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Paying people to replant tropical forests − and letting them harvest the timber − can pay off for climate, justice and environment

By Jefferson S. Hall, Staff Scientist and Director, Agua Salud Project, Smithsonian Institution
Katherine Sinacore, Postdoctoral Fellow, Agua Salud Project, Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute, Smithsonian Institution
Michiel van Breugel, Associate Professor of Environmental Science, National University of Singapore
It might seem counterintuitive to suggest timber harvesting when the goal is to restore forests, but that gives landholders the economic incentive to protect and manage forests over time.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
