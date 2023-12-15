Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Experts Call on Brazil to End 'Brutal' Police Violence

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People take part in a demonstration by the Movimento Negro (Black Movement) against police violence and operations in the favelas, São Paulo, Brazil, August 24, 2023.  © 2023 Allison Sales/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo For 12 days in late November and early December, a group of United Nations experts travelled across Brazil to gather heart-wrenching testimonies of victims and families who had lost loved ones to police brutality. The experts are members of the UN International Independent Expert Mechanism to Advance Racial Justice and Equality in Law Enforcement, whose…


© Human Rights Watch -
