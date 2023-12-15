As another lobbying scandal erupts in the Conservative party, are tougher rules finally on the horizon?
By Michele Crepaz, Vice Chancellor Illuminate Fellow, School of History, Anthropology, Philosophy and Politics, Queen's University Belfast
Ben Worthy, Lecturer in Politics, Birkbeck, University of London
Conservative MP Scott Benton has become the latest British politician to face suspension for breaking lobbying rules in what is becoming a regular cycle of scandals. Parliament’s committee on standards has recommended a 35-day suspension for Benton after he was alleged to have lobbied for the gambling industry and given company access to confidential government documents.
Benton is accused of leaking the government’s gambling…
