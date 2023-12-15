Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Genetically modified crops aren't a solution to climate change, despite what the biotech industry says

By Anneleen Kenis, Lecturer in Political Ecology and Environmental Justice, Brunel University London
Barbara Van Dyck, Research Fellow in Political Agroecology, Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB)
The European Commission launched a proposal in July 2023 to deregulate a large number of plants manufactured using new genetic techniques.

Despite extraordinary attempts by the Spanish presidency to force a breakthrough, EU members have not yet reached a consensus on this plan. But if the proposal were to be approved, these plants would be treated the same as conventional plants, eliminating the need for safety tests and the labelling of genetically modified…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
