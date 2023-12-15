Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

South Sudanese’s justice is delayed, denied for a decade

By Amnesty International
By Tigere Chagutah Ten years ago today, just two years after independence and following decades of conflict with the North, South Sudan descended into an armed conflict pitting forces loyal to President Salva Kiir Mayardit against his then Vice President Dr. Riek Machar Teny Dhurgon.   In the decade-long conflict, estimated to have claimed 400,000


