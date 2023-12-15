Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India: Investigate Alleged Overseas Murder Plots

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People mourn Sikh community leader and temple president Hardeep Singh Nijjar during funeral services for him, in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, June 25, 2023. © 2023 Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP Photo (New York) – Indian authorities should conduct thorough and impartial investigations into allegations that government agents were involved in assassination plots against Sikh separatists in the United States and Canada, Human Rights Watch said today. The Indian government has already been linked to online disinformation campaigns against academics and activists…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Uzbekistan: Farmers’ Cooperative Appeals Closure
~ Hong Kong: Free Pro-Democracy Publisher Jimmy Lai
~ The first-ever survey on Australian attitudes towards space is out. So, what do we think?
~ Christmas drinks anyone? Why alcohol before bedtime leaves you awake at 3am, desperate for sleep
~ The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is putting Canadian multiculturalism to the test
~ COP28 deal confirms what Australia already knows: coal is out of vogue and out of time
~ Victory for Australia’s Climate Protesters
~ Laos: 11 years of government inaction on Sombath Somphone’s enforced disappearance
~ Why universities warrant public investment: Preparing students for living together well
~ 4 strategies to keep you from overspending this holiday season
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter