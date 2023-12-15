Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Christmas drinks anyone? Why alcohol before bedtime leaves you awake at 3am, desperate for sleep

By Madeline Sprajcer, Lecturer in Psychology, CQUniversity Australia
Charlotte Gupta, Postdoctoral research fellow, CQUniversity Australia
Chris Irwin, Senior Lecturer in Nutrition and Dietetics, School of Health Sciences & Social Work, Griffith University
Grace Vincent, Senior Lecturer, Appleton Institute, CQUniversity Australia
Saman Khalesi, Senior Lecturer and Discipline Lead in Nutrition, School of Health, Medical and Applied Sciences, CQUniversity Australia
Here’s what’s going on in your body when you drink alcohol just before bedtime. And if you want to drink at the Christmas party, we have some tips on how to protect your sleep.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hong Kong: Free Pro-Democracy Publisher Jimmy Lai
~ The first-ever survey on Australian attitudes towards space is out. So, what do we think?
~ The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is putting Canadian multiculturalism to the test
~ COP28 deal confirms what Australia already knows: coal is out of vogue and out of time
~ Victory for Australia’s Climate Protesters
~ Laos: 11 years of government inaction on Sombath Somphone’s enforced disappearance
~ Why universities warrant public investment: Preparing students for living together well
~ 4 strategies to keep you from overspending this holiday season
~ Climate change is further reducing fish stocks with worrisome implications for global food supplies
~ Australia has invested heavily in a Pacific peacekeeping hub. So, where are the recruits?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter