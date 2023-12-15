Tolerance.ca
Victory for Australia’s Climate Protesters

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The “knitting nannas” assemble outside the Supreme Court of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia, May 10, 2023. © 2023 Dan Himbrechts/AAP Images In a victory for Australian climate protesters, the New South Wales (NSW) Supreme Court this week overturned sections of the state’s anti-protest laws. In the December 13 decision, Justice Michael Walton found that parts of the legislation rushed through the NSW parliament in 2022 to crack down on protesters was unconstitutional and had a “chilling effect on political communication via protests and public assemblies.” The legal…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
