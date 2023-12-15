Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: Free Pro-Democracy Publisher Jimmy Lai

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image In this December 12, 2020 photo, Jimmy Lai, who founded the pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, is escorted by Correctional Services officers to a prison van before appearing in a court. © 2020 Kin Cheung/AP Photo (New York) –The Hong Kong authorities should drop the baseless charges against Jimmy Lai, founder of the pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, and release him from prison, Human Rights Watch said today. Lai’s national security trial is scheduled to start on December 18, 2023, and is expected to last for 80 days. Lai, 76, faces three “foreign collusion” charges…


© Human Rights Watch -
