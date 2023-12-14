Tolerance.ca
New Zealanders are learning to live with COVID – but does that mean having to pay for protection ourselves?

By Paula Lorgelly, Professor of Health Economics, University of Auckland
The government says funding for COVID vaccines and antivirals are up for consideration next year. With so much unknown about the long-term impact of COVID, will cost become a barrier to access?The Conversation


