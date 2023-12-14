Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global: What happened at COP28? Essential need-to-knows

By Amnesty International
COP28 in Dubai ended after 14 days with a final communique agreed by the 198 states and parties which recognized - for the first time since the UN climate summits began in 1995 - the need to move away from fossil fuels. Here’s what you need to know. The post Global: What happened at COP28? Essential need-to-knows appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ New Zealanders are learning to live with COVID – but does that mean having to pay for protection ourselves?
~ Mutton, an Indigenous woolly dog, died in 1859 − new analysis confirms precolonial lineage of this extinct breed, once kept for their wool
~ O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree ... what are my rights this season, legally?
~ Myrtle rust is devastating Australian forests. A new high-tech spray holds out hope for native trees
~ Eggs from men, sperm from women: how stem cell science may change how we reproduce
~ Friday essay: do readers dream of running a bookshop? Books about booksellers are having a moment – the reality can be less romantic
~ 'Practically perfect': why the media's focus on 'top' Year 12 students needs to change
~ Coal will be all but gone by 2034 under Australia's latest energy roadmap
~ Gaza update: deadlock in the UN security council means no relief for suffering Palestinian civilians
~ 'American Fiction' is a scathing satire that challenges pop-culture stereotypes of Blackness
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter