'American Fiction' asks who gets to decide Blackness

By Anthony Stewart, Associate Dean (Arts and Humanities), Bucknell University
The release of ‘American Fiction’ presents an opportunity to talk about race, power and white supremacy: What version of Blackness is acceptable or saleable within American culture?The Conversation


