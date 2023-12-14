Tolerance.ca
Hong Kong: Absurd cash bounties on overseas activists designed to sow fear worldwide

By Amnesty International
Responding to the Hong Kong police placing bounties of HK$1m (US$128,000) on five overseas pro-democracy activists, as well as arresting in Hong Kong four persons accused of assisting exiled activists targeted in a previous round of bounties, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for China, Sarah Brooks, said: “This is further confirmation that the Hong Kong […] The post Hong Kong: Absurd cash bounties on overseas activists designed to sow fear worldwide appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


