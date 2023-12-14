Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Changes on Amnesty’s International Board

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International is pleased to announce the re-election of Dr Anjhula Mya Singh Bais as the Chair of its International Board and the election of Christoph Alberts as its Vice Chair. Elected to the International Board in 2019, Bais, an international psychology trauma specialist and strategist from Malaysia, has served as Chair of Amnesty’s International […] The post Changes on Amnesty’s International Board appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
