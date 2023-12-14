Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chad: Amnesty Law Cheats Victims

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Injured protesters at the Union de Chagoua hospital after a banned protest over the ruling junta’s grip on power on October 20, 2022, in N'Djamena, Chad. © 2022 AFP via Getty Images (Nairobi) – A new amnesty law in Chad will deny the rights of victims to seek justice and reinforces impunity, Human Rights Watch said today. The law, passed by a national transitional council on November 23, 2023, removes the possibility of prosecutions following the violent repression by security forces of demonstrations organized by civil society and the opposition parties. On October…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
