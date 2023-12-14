Tolerance.ca
How to deal with homesickness your first Christmas away from home

By Nilufar Ahmed, Senior Lecturer in Social Sciences, BA (Hons), MSc, PhD, CPsychol, HE Cert (Couns.), PG Dip (Couns.), FHEA, FRGS, MBACP, University of Bristol
Christmas is synonymous with home, family and tradition. But not everyone can be home for Christmas. For many young people, work, school and relationships may mean you’re living far from family – and these circumstances can make it difficult to go home for the holidays. You may be finding the thought of spending Christmas away for the first time is making you feel down.

Homesickness is a normal phenomenon that will affect almost everyone at some point in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
