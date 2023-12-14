Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza war: deadlock in the security council shows that the UN is no longer fit for purpose

By Emma McClean, Senior Lecturer in Law, University of Westminster
As Israel launched its ground offensive in Gaza on October 27 – having conducted airstrikes in the weeks following the horrific attack by Hamas on October 7 – the UN general assembly convened an emergency session. With reports of upwards of 7,000 civilian deaths in Gaza, the general assembly passed a resolution calling for “an immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities”.

Meanwhile, the UN security council, which has primary…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
