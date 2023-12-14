Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Black Ghosts: Noo Saro-Wiwa's new book is a powerful reflection on Africans in China

By Janet Remmington, Research Associate, Humanities Research Centre (and African Literature Department, University of the Witwatersrand), University of York
Noo Saro-Wiwa is a celebrated Nigerian-born travel writer. Her latest book is Black Ghosts. It explores, with candour and compassion, the lives of several African economic migrants living in China, a group of people who are key to trade between the continents. As a scholar of African travel writing and mobility, among…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
