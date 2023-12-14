Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Five major outcomes from the latest UN climate summit

By Mark Maslin, Professor of Natural Sciences, UCL
Priti Parikh, Professor of Infrastructure Engineering and International Development, UCL
Simon Chin-Yee, Lecturer in International Development, UCL
The latest UN climate summit, COP28, was always going to be controversial. It was held in a state whose economy is heavily dependent on oil and gas – the United Arab Emirates. The summit president, Sultan Al Jaber, remains head of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and recently declared the UAE would double oil and gas output this decade.

This was hardly the strong leadership to move away from fossil…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
