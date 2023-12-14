Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UAE: Prominent Critics Face New Charges

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image In this Aug. 25, 2016 file photo, human rights activist Ahmed Mansoor speaks to Associated Press journalists in Ajman, United Arab Emirates. © 2016 AP Photo/Jon Gambrell (Beirut) – Emirati authorities have brought new charges against 87 defendants under its counterterrorism law in retaliation for forming an independent advocacy group in 2010, Human Rights Watch said today. Those recently charged include prominent activists and dissidents already serving prison sentences, including human rights defender Ahmed Mansoor, as well as those convicted following the grossly…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
