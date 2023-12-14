Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COP28: Fossil Fuel Commitment Lacks Urgency

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A flame burns waste gas in a refinery and petrochemical complex in Al Ruwais, United Arab Emirates, May 14, 2018. © 2018 Christophe Viseux/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Beirut) – The UN’s annual climate conference, COP28, finally acknowledged the need to transition away from fossil fuels but fell short of a clear and time-bound commitment to phase out fossil fuels as the main driver of the climate crisis, Human Rights Watch said today. “Finally naming fossil fuels in a COP outcome is a long-overdue recognition of the industry that’s primarily responsible for the climate…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
