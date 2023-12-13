Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canadian scientists are still being muzzled, and that risks undermining climate policy

By Alana Westwood, Assistant Professor, School for Resource and Environmental Studies, Dalhousie University
Manjulika E. Robertson, Research Associate, Westwood Lab, Dalhousie University
Samantha M. Chu, Master of Environmental Studies Student, Dalhousie University
If scientists cannot freely conduct and communicate their work, the gap between evidence and policy widens, and that means Canada gets less effective laws and policies.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ When the heat hits, inland waters look inviting. Here's how we can help people swim safely at natural swimming spots
~ Greece: 6 Months On, No Justice for Pylos Shipwreck
~ I’m your man: How Leonard Cohen's life, poetry and song make him a prophet of love in a particularly dark midwinter
~ Israel can and will ignore US appeals to minimize casualties in Gaza
~ How 'benevolent sexism' undermines Asian women with foreign accents in the workplace
~ Are French and English secularist traditions that far apart?
~ Gaza war: how Hezbollah has opened a second front inside Israel
~ Antarctic study proves glacier has undergone irreversible retreat – highlighting potential for widespread ice loss
~ Why did a far-right MP take a fire extinguisher to a Jewish menorah just as Poland's new government was being voted into power?
~ The Middle East and Ukraine: The rules of war depend on the nature of the conflict
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter