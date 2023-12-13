Canadian scientists are still being muzzled, and that risks undermining climate policy
By Alana Westwood, Assistant Professor, School for Resource and Environmental Studies, Dalhousie University
Manjulika E. Robertson, Research Associate, Westwood Lab, Dalhousie University
Samantha M. Chu, Master of Environmental Studies Student, Dalhousie University
If scientists cannot freely conduct and communicate their work, the gap between evidence and policy widens, and that means Canada gets less effective laws and policies.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, December 13, 2023