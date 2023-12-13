Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Greece: 6 Months On, No Justice for Pylos Shipwreck

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Syrian survivor Mohammad, 18, who was rescued with other people after their boat, the Adriana, sank off the Greek coast, hugs his brother Fadi, who came to meet him from Netherlands, as they reunite at the port of Kalamata, Greece, June 16, 2023. © 2023 REUTERS/Stelios Misinas Official investigations into credible allegations that the Hellenic Coast Guard’s actions and omissions contributed to the shipwreck and loss of life off Pylos, Greece six months ago have made little meaningful progress. A full accounting of what happened is paramount to securing truth and justice…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Canadian scientists are still being muzzled, and that risks undermining climate policy
~ When the heat hits, inland waters look inviting. Here's how we can help people swim safely at natural swimming spots
~ I’m your man: How Leonard Cohen's life, poetry and song make him a prophet of love in a particularly dark midwinter
~ Israel can and will ignore US appeals to minimize casualties in Gaza
~ How 'benevolent sexism' undermines Asian women with foreign accents in the workplace
~ Are French and English secularist traditions that far apart?
~ Gaza war: how Hezbollah has opened a second front inside Israel
~ Antarctic study proves glacier has undergone irreversible retreat – highlighting potential for widespread ice loss
~ Why did a far-right MP take a fire extinguisher to a Jewish menorah just as Poland's new government was being voted into power?
~ The Middle East and Ukraine: The rules of war depend on the nature of the conflict
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter