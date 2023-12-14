Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kyrgyzstan: Domestic Violence Against Women, Girls with Disabilities

By Human Rights Watch
Women and girls with disabilities in Kyrgyzstan experience abuse, including rape, beatings, neglect, and humiliation, often by those closest to them. The government has made tackling domestic violence a priority, but the laws don’t take into account the special needs of women and girls with disabilities, leaving them at risk of continued violence. Kyrgyzstan should align its legislation with international law, facilitate education and financial independence for women and girls with disabilities, and provide better training for officials. (Berlin, December 14, 2023) – Women and girls with disabilities…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Greece: 6 Months On, No Justice for Pylos Shipwreck
~ Thailand: Lawmaker Sentenced for ‘Insulting Monarchy’
~ What does a building need to call itself 'accessible' – and is that enough?
~ Israel is accused of using white phosphorous. Would this be against international law?
~ We followed 14 'long haulers' for 3 months. Here's what they told us about living with long COVID
~ The AI industry is on the verge of becoming another boys' club. We’re all going to lose out if it does
~ Canadian scientists are still being muzzled, and that risks undermining climate policy
~ When the heat hits, inland waters look inviting. Here's how we can help people swim safely at natural swimming spots
~ Greece: 6 Months On, No Justice for Pylos Shipwreck
~ I’m your man: How Leonard Cohen's life, poetry and song make him a prophet of love in a particularly dark midwinter
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter