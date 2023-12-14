Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Lawmaker Sentenced for ‘Insulting Monarchy’

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Parliament member Rukchanok Srinork of Thailand's opposition Move Forward party arrives at criminal court for the verdict for allegedly violating the lese majeste law in Bangkok, Thailand, December 13, 2023. © 2023 Sopha Saelee/AP Photo (Bangkok) – A Thai criminal court sentenced an opposition member of parliament to six years in prison under Thailand’s laws prohibiting “insulting the monarchy,” Human Rights Watch said today. 29-year-old Rukchanok “Ice” Srinork of the Move Forward Party was convicted on December 13, 2023, for committing lese majeste (royal defamation)…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
