How 'benevolent sexism' undermines Asian women with foreign accents in the workplace
By Ivona Hideg, Associate Professor and Ann Brown Chair in Organization Studies, York University, Canada
Samantha Hancock, Assistant Professor, DAN Department of Management & Organizational Studies, Western University
Winny Shen, Associate Professor of Organization Studies, York University, Canada
Immigrants are critical to the Canadian economy, but their talents are under-utilized due to language and accent discrimination, as immigrants often come from non-English or French speaking countries.
Workers with non-native or foreign accents are often discriminated against at work, yet our understanding of this phenomenon is limited because research on this topic has predominantly focused on men.
However, more than half…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, December 13, 2023