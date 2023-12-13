The COP28 climate agreement is a step backwards on fossil fuels
By Alaa Al Khourdajie, Research Fellow, Department of Chemical Engineering, Imperial College London
Chris Bataille, Adjunct Research Fellow in Energy and Climate Policy, Columbia University
Lars J Nilsson, Professor of Environmental and Energy Systems Studies, Lund University
The COP28 climate summit in Dubai has adjourned. The result is “The UAE consensus” on fossil fuels.
This text, agreed upon by delegates from nearly 200 countries, calls for the world to move “away from fossil fuels in energy systems in a just, orderly and equitable manner”. Stronger demands to “phase out” fossil fuels were ultimately unsuccessful.
The agreement also acknowledges the need to phase down “unabated” coal burning and transition towards energy systems consistent with net zero emissions by 2050, while accelerating…
- Wednesday, December 13, 2023