Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

An educational psychologist explains how to think about your ATAR and set post-school goals

By Andrew J Martin, Scientia Professor and Professor of Educational Psychology, UNSW Sydney
The ATAR does not determine where students end up as much as it shapes where they start and the way they get there.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ I’m your man: How Leonard Cohen's life, poetry and song make him a prophet of love in a particularly dark midwinter
~ Israel can and will ignore US appeals to minimize casualties in Gaza
~ How 'benevolent sexism' undermines Asian women with foreign accents in the workplace
~ Are French and English secularist traditions that far apart?
~ Gaza war: how Hezbollah has opened a second front inside Israel
~ Antarctic study proves glacier has undergone irreversible retreat – highlighting potential for widespread ice loss
~ Why did a far-right MP take a fire extinguisher to a Jewish menorah just as Poland's new government was being voted into power?
~ The Middle East and Ukraine: The rules of war depend on the nature of the conflict
~ The COP28 climate agreement is a step backwards on fossil fuels
~ Human intelligence: how cognitive circuitry, rather than brain size, drove its evolution
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter