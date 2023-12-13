Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Health misinformation is rampant on social media – here's what it does, why it spreads and what people can do about it

By Monica Wang, Associate Professor of Public Health, Boston University
Studies show that health misinformation on social media has led to fewer people getting vaccinated and more lives lost to COVID-19 and other life-threatening diseases.The Conversation


© The Conversation
