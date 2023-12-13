Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Global: COP28 agreement to move away from fossil fuels sets precedent but falls short of safeguarding human rights

By Amnesty International
COP28 in Dubai has agreed on the need to move away from fossil fuels for the first time, at the end of a climate summit marred by restrictions on civil society, and the United Arab Emirates’ blatant contempt for human rights, Amnesty International said. The headline COP28 agreement on the Global Stocktake to “transition away” […] The post Global: COP28 agreement to move away from fossil fuels sets precedent but falls short of safeguarding human rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
