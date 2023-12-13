Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Refugee Forum: Drop Bureaucratic Barriers to Education

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An empty classroom in a closed public school is seen in Beirut, Lebanon, March 2, 2023. © 2023 Hussein Malla/AP Photo (Geneva) – Countries participating in the Global Refugee Forum in Geneva should pledge to end bureaucratic barriers to education for refugee children, Human Rights Watch said today. In multiple countries, refugee children are obliged to provide paperwork that many cannot obtain to be admitted to school. At the refugee forum, which opens in Geneva on December 13, 2023, countries and other actors like United Nations agencies are asked to “pledge” steps…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
