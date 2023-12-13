Tolerance.ca
Brio, style and close reading: a collection of essays celebrates a remarkable publication

By Julian Novitz, Senior Lecturer, Writing, Department of Media and Communication, Swinburne University of Technology
Critic Swallows Book collects 22 diverse essays from the Sydney Review of Books (SRB) to celebrate its ten-year anniversary. Established in 2013, the SRB is devoted to long form criticism and is an open access, online-only publication.

Catriona Menzies-Pike, who edited the SRB from 2015 to 2023, (and is the editor…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
