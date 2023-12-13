Standardised testing could be compulsory in NZ primary schools – what can we learn from the past?
By David Pomeroy, Senior Lecturer in Teacher Education, University of Canterbury
Jessica Shuker, Initial Teacher Education Lecturer , University of Canterbury
Kaitlin Riegel, Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Canterbury
Nick Pratt, Associate Professor of Education, University of Plymouth
Rafaan Daliri-Ngametua, Lecturer in Education, Australian Catholic University
The new government needs to tread carefully as it looks to reintroduce standardised testing. A one size fits all approach to testing students can have negative consequences for everyone involved.
- Tuesday, December 12, 2023