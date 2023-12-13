Tolerance.ca
Pesticide residue from farms and towns is ending up in fresh oysters

By Kirsten Benkendorff, Professor, Southern Cross University
Amanda Reichelt-Brushett, Professor Environmental and Marine Science, Southern Cross University
Endang Jamal, Senior lecturer in aquaculture, Pattimura University and doctoral student, Southern Cross University
For years, oysters have been lauded as one of the most sustainable and healthy seafood options. But our food is only as healthy as the environment it is grown in.

In new research published in Environmental Pollution, we found something unfortunate. These filter-feeding shellfish eat by straining particles from water. This, alas, makes them very good at soaking up pesticide residue.

When we analysed oysters growing naturally in the Richmond River estuary in New South Wales, we found 21 different…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
