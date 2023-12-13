Tolerance.ca
There's a glimmer of hope in the mid-year budget update, but inflation is still a big challenge

By Stephen Bartos, Professor of Economics, University of Canberra
The economy is expected to grow and there are other positive signs ahead but the mid-year economic update has revealed the government will need to keep inflation in check.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
