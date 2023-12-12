When physical activity programs include cultural elements, they are even better for First Nations people
By Brett Biles, Associate Dean Indigenous & Senior Scientia Lecturer., UNSW Sydney
Grace McKeon, Postdoctoral research fellow, UNSW Sydney
Jonathan Bullen, Associate Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academic, Indigenous Advancement, Curtin University
Rona Macniven, Research Fellow, UNSW Sydney
Xhana Tishler, Medical Student, UNSW Sydney
Through many social inequities, First Nations peoples are more likely to experience poor mental health. A new review shows how physical activity that includes cultural practices can help.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, December 12, 2023