Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China-Africa relations in 2023: key moments and events to remember

By Lauren Johnston, Associate Professor, China Studies Centre, University of Sydney
In a year when headlines have been dominated by conflict in Europe and the Middle East, and geo-economic tensions between China and the West, China-Africa relations were, in comparison, a steady and stable norm.

Having followed China-Africa relations for two decades, I wanted to flag a few key moments from this year. These reveal that the relations between China and the continent have focused on building momentum and deepening ties, especially when it comes to trade and the promotion of African exports.

They also highlight China’s growing commitment to supporting the development…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Canada owes its veterans new mental health tools: Access to psychedelic therapies is overdue
~ Charlie Brown, Frosty and other ‘anti-heroes’ of TV specials: How holiday soundtracks inspire hope for a little more love
~ Minimum service levels for teachers: government plan to restrict strikes further undermines a profession in crisis
~ COP28: countries have pledged to cut emissions from cooling – here's how to make it happen
~ Why we should consider a transitional administration for Gaza
~ The NZ aviation industry is making bold climate claims – and risking anti-greenwashing litigation
~ River deltas are threatened by more than climate change – leaving hundreds of millions of people at risk
~ Arctic Report Card 2023: From wildfires to melting sea ice, the warmest summer on record had cascading impacts across the Arctic
~ How to assess the carbon footprint of a war
~ 'Computer says no’: more employers are using AI to recruit, increasing the risk of discrimination
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter