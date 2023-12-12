Tolerance.ca
Minimum service levels for teachers: government plan to restrict strikes further undermines a profession in crisis

By Mariya Ivancheva, Senior Lecturer, Strathclyde Institute of Education, University of Strathclyde
As an academic, I teach teachers. The promise of teacher education is that graduates will enter a challenging but meaningful job. Personal, professional and financial security should be the safe ground from which they can navigate this diffucult terrain.

But I see my students’ anxiety about the complex issues they are set to encounter in the classroom, as well as insufficient pay and funding. Qualified teachers are leaving in large numbers as they find the workload overwhelming, and the pay lagging behind inflation.

Disputes over pay have led…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
