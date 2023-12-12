Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Fears of prisoner of conscience Aleksei Navalny forcibly disappeared

By Amnesty International
Responding to the news that Aleksei Navalny, prominent Russian opposition political activist and prisoner of conscience, is no longer officially listed in the penal colony where he was serving an unjust 19-year jail sentence and that his fate and whereabouts are now unknown Denis Krivosheev, Amnesty International’s Eastern Europe and Central Asia Deputy Director, said: […] The post Russia: Fears of prisoner of conscience Aleksei Navalny forcibly disappeared appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


