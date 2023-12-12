Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Letter to the UK Government Calling for an Immediate Halt to UK Arms Transfers to the Government of Israel

By Human Rights Watch
Human Rights Watch, alongside a group of UK-based civil society groups working in and on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, have written to the UK Government calling for an immediate halt to UK arms transfers to the government of Israel. The letter makes clear that there is a clear risk that arms and military equipment transferred to Israel might be used to facilitate or commit serious violations of international law, including attacks that may amount to war crimes.  Accordingly, the UK Government should immediately suspend arms transfers while the Israel Defense Forces continue to carry out widespread…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
