Human Rights Observatory

What's the point of giving gifts? An anthropologist explains this ancient part of being human

By Chip Colwell, Associate Research Professor of Anthropology, University of Colorado Denver
Have you planned out your holiday gift giving yet? If you’re anything like me, you might be waiting until the last minute. But whether every single present is already wrapped and ready, or you’ll hit the shops on Christmas Eve, giving gifts is a curious but central part of being human.

While researching my new book, “So Much Stuff,” on how humanity has come to depend on tools and technology over the last 3 million years, I became fascinated by the purpose of giving things away. Why would…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
