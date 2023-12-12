Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Four ways to tell the designer fashion items worth investing in from the ones that aren't

By Naomi Braithwaite, Associate Professor in Fashion Marketing and Branding, Nottingham Trent University
Whether it’s aspiring to the “quiet luxury” or “old money” looks taking over TikTok, or cringing at the “ludicrously capacious bag” scene in the last season of Succession, designer clothes and accessories have been a hot topic in 2023. But with continued sales growth…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
