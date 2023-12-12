Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: Release activists arrested for expressing concerns about elections

By Amnesty International
Responding to the arrests of several people in connection with Hong Kong’s District Council elections, which took place on Sunday, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for China, Sarah Brooks, said: “We have witnessed a clampdown on dissent since the introduction of Hong Kong’s National Security Law that has left many opposition activists in jail or […] The post Hong Kong: Release activists arrested for expressing concerns about elections appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Weird Medieval Guys: this deeply researched book takes you on a romp through the Middle Ages
~ Scientists and space agencies are shooting for the Moon -- 5 essential reads on modern lunar missions
~ Customizing mRNA is easy, and that's what makes it the next frontier for personalized medicine − a molecular biologist explains
~ What's the point of giving gifts? An anthropologist explains this ancient part of being human
~ Could UPS and FedEx get holiday packages to their destinations faster? This research suggests yes
~ Before he was House speaker, Mike Johnson represented a creationist museum in court. Here’s what that episode reveals about his politics
~ Israelis and Palestinians warring over a homeland is far from unique
~ Israel-Hamas war may not restore Israelis' support for military reserves
~ Somali pirates are back in action: but a full scale return isn't likely. Here's why
~ Madagascar cave art hints at ancient connections between Africa and Asia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter