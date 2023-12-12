Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Human trafficking, sexual abuse and exploitation: the 'loss and damage' from climate change a fund will not compensate

By Sonja Ayeb-Karlsson, Associate Professor in Policy and Intersectionality, UCL & Honorary Senior Researcher, United Nations University
Violence against women and children, including sexual abuse and exploitation, remains a taboo subject in the policy debates attended by international delegates at COP28, the latest round of the UN climate negotiations in Dubai. However the connections between climate change and gender-based violence, including human trafficking, are real and already blight lives worldwide.

Countries at COP28 have agreed to set up a loss and damage fund which would pay poor nations for the irreparable harm caused by the deteriorating climate. How can we compensate non-economic…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Victor Ekpuk is a Nigerian artist who uses ancient African graphic writing systems to unveil a stunning new display of creativity
~ What's east Africa's position on the Israel-Hamas war? An expert unpacks the reactions of Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda
~ South Africa's foreign policy under Ramaphosa has seen diplomatic tools being used to provide leadership as global power relations shift
~ Child abductions can be hard to identify, and people may not know they are witnessing a serious crime
~ Who is Queensland's next premier, Steven Miles?
~ Amid economic downturn, Hong Kong is dubbed ‘a relic’ of an international financial center
~ Planning to use drugs at a festival on a scorching summer day? Here's why extreme heat might make MDMA riskier
~ Top Russian Human Rights Defender Faces Prison Term
~ More than mental illness. How the NDIS review could help people with psychosocial disability
~ Koalas suffer in the heat – here's how to help this summer
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter