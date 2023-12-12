Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Amid economic downturn, Hong Kong is dubbed ‘a relic’ of an international financial center

By Oiwan Lam
Hong Kong has had a significant economic downturn over the last three years, correlating with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and adoption of the Beijing-imposed National Security Law.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
