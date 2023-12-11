Tolerance.ca
Was King Herod the Great really so 'great'? What history says about the bad guy of the Christmas story

By Aaron Gale, Associate Professor of Religious Studies, West Virginia University
King Herod will sound familiar to anyone who’s heard the Christmas story. King of Judea when Jesus of Nazareth was born, the ruler attempts to find and kill the baby after hearing that the “King of the Jews” has just been born.

Tricked by the Magi, the wise men whom Herod had sent to determine where the infant was, a raging Herod decreed that all children 2 and under who live near Bethlehem are to be killed. The Gospel of Matthew contains the famous account of this “slaughter of the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
