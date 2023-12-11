Tolerance.ca
Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

SIDS chart vision for energy transition at COP28, advocating tripling renewable energy initiatives and global decarbonisation efforts

By Guest Contributor
To maintain the 1.5 degrees Celsius target by 2030, developed nations must prioritise addressing heavy-emitting industries. This requires, among other things, collaboration with Small Island Developing States (SIDS) like the Caribbean.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
