Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Most investors aren't paying attention to climate risks – the financial system needs to change

By Matt Burke, WTW Research Fellow, University of Oxford
Climate change is increasing the frequency of extreme weather events. For example, extreme sea-level events, where large storm surges and high tides temporarily push the sea much higher than normal, currently occur once a century. However, they are projected to strike coastal areas every decade, if not yearly, by 2040.

Events like these have significant consequences for the global financial system, such as depressing economic growth. According to research,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
