Yemen: Warring Parties Deepen Water Crisis

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A girl from the IDP camp in Najd Qoussaim area retrieves water from distant water wells, Taizz, January 2023. © 2023 Ahmed Al-Basha Houthi and Yemeni government forces have violated Taizz residents’ right to water since the Houthis laid siege on Taizz city in 2015, creating a desperate situation. The divided control over the governorate between the Houthis and the Yemeni government is critical to current water problems in Taizz. Both sides, in consultation with community leaders, should allow Taizz’s local water agency to access, repair, and operate water infrastructure…


© Human Rights Watch
